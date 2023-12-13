KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
