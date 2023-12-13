KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

