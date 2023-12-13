Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Plans $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 97,865 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

