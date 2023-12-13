Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,174,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,344,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,118,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

