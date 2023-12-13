Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes sold 15,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $359,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,702.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

