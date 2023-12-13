Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Grows By 400.0%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Insurance Australia Group stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

