Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Grows By 400.0%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance
Shares of Insurance Australia Group stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $20.33.
About Insurance Australia Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insurance Australia Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Oracle’s “weak” results amplifies the outlook for AI accelerators
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.