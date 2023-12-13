Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Expands By 423.5%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,786,909.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Alexander Merk acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $65,641.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,616.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $176,087.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,786,909.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 453,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

ASA opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

