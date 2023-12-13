Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 388.6% in November

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 388.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance

FSXLF stock opened at 0.44 on Wednesday. Great Pacific Gold has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.34.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

