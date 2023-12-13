bluebird bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.88). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.98. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 327,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 309,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

