AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 374.3% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of APCXW stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
