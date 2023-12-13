AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 374.3% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of APCXW stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.