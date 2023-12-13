DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a growth of 435.8% from the November 15th total of 121,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). DSS had a negative net margin of 222.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DSS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
