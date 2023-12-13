DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a growth of 435.8% from the November 15th total of 121,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

DSS Stock Performance

Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). DSS had a negative net margin of 222.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DSS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DSS

DSS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Free Report ) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

