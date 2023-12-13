Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 5,643,162 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 2,269,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after buying an additional 2,181,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

