Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 456.3% in November

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 456.3% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.3 days.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
Molten Ventures stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Molten Ventures has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
