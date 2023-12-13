Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Rises By 475.2%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 475.2% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

Shares of CLEU opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. China Liberal Education has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

