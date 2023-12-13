Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Get Incyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCY

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.