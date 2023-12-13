Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 2.6 %

XPOF opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.