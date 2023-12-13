Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases By 485.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a growth of 485.6% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 75,605 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 3,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTH opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

