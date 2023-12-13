R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCM

R1 RCM Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.43 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.