Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,820 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

