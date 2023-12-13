Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

