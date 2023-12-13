Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

