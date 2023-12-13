VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.86.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VIZIO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,941,000 after buying an additional 149,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

