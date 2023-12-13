Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Radian Group by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

