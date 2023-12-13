JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Neutral

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Model N stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $216,166.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,180. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,185,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

