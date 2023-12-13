Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,448,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,084,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,412,000 after acquiring an additional 363,477 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.