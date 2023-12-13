Fei USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $160,419.63 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002357 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and $160,419.63 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,207.85 or 1.00014361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011333 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,365,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,365,353.98707771 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97240423 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $127,765.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.