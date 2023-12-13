Edesa Biotech (EDSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th.
Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.
EDSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Edesa Biotech from $70.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
