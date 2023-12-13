Principal Street Partners LLC Has $643,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,808 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PWR opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

