Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 2.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

