John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.19. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

