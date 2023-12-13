John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Black Hills makes up about 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Black Hills worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Black Hills by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

