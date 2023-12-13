John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Lindsay comprises 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.55% of Lindsay worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $103,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lindsay by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lindsay by 195.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Lindsay Trading Down 0.4 %

LNN opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $177.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.64.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

