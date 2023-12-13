New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 84.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NJR stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 61.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

