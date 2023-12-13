Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.30% of Granite Construction worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,539,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,780,000 after acquiring an additional 94,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,112 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of GVA opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $48.83.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

