John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
Itron Price Performance
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
