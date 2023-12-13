Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Herc worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Herc by 90.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $1,794,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

