John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

