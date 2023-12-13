John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,067,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

