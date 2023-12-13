John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 9,834 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,295.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.