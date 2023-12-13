Humankind Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.
MetLife Stock Performance
NYSE MET opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
