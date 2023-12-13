Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $601,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

GEHC stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.