Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:DE opened at $359.44 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
