CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Raised by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises about 0.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.