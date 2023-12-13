Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Position Boosted by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Renaissance IPO ETF comprises 1.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 270,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,631,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IPO opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Renaissance IPO ETF Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.