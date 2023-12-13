Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Boosted by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

