Shimmick’s (SHIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Shimmick in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Shimmick alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Shimmick

Shimmick Stock Performance

About Shimmick

SHIM stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Shimmick has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $7.05.

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.