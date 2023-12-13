Shimmick’s (SHIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Shimmick in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
