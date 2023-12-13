CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

