John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

