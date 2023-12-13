GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 141.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 12.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,291 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

