John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.44% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 4,576.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

BATS:VNM opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

