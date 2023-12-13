John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

